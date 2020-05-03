Andrew "Snake" Snakovsky
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On April 29, 2020 Andrew Beloved husband of Darlene Snakovsky (Nee Swink)Devoted father of Michelle Snakovsky and Andrew Snakovsky; Brother of Bonnie Pollack and husband Joel ; Uncle of Steven Pollack and wife Tara, Stefanie Pollack and fiance Chris Pasley; Great-Uncle of Jillian and Jacob Pollack The family owned Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 4001 Ritchie Highway will hold a private visitation for the family on Tuesday. Mr. Snakovsky will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Cedar Hill Cemetery on Wednesday. Visit Goncefuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 3 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Visitation
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gonce Funeral Service
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
410-789-1800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved