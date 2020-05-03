On April 29, 2020 Andrew Beloved husband of Darlene Snakovsky (Nee Swink)Devoted father of Michelle Snakovsky and Andrew Snakovsky; Brother of Bonnie Pollack and husband Joel ; Uncle of Steven Pollack and wife Tara, Stefanie Pollack and fiance Chris Pasley; Great-Uncle of Jillian and Jacob Pollack The family owned Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 4001 Ritchie Highway will hold a private visitation for the family on Tuesday. Mr. Snakovsky will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Cedar Hill Cemetery on Wednesday. Visit Goncefuneralservice.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 3 to May 6, 2020.