Andrew Violanti
On October 5, 2020, Andrew M. Violanti, beloved son of Vincent and Fran Violanti. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may call at Ruck Towson Funeral Home on Monday from 9 to 11 am. A Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Ursula Catholic Church, 8801 Harford Rd, on Monday at 12 PM. Interment private. Due to gathering size limits, there may be a wait to enter the building. Face masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Archbishop Curley High School (archbishopcurley.org).

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home
OCT
12
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Saint Ursula Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
October 7, 2020
God Bless you Andrew. Very sad. My warm and loving condolences go out to my cousin Fran and Vince. My heart breaks for you. Andrew take care of the family in heaven. Love barbara and family.
B Riggle
Family
