Andrew Violanti

On October 5, 2020, Andrew M. Violanti, beloved son of Vincent and Fran Violanti. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call at Ruck Towson Funeral Home on Monday from 9 to 11 am. A Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Ursula Catholic Church, 8801 Harford Rd, on Monday at 12 PM. Interment private. Due to gathering size limits, there may be a wait to enter the building. Face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Archbishop Curley High School (archbishopcurley.org
).