On September 7, 2019 Andrew "Bill" William Hacke, Jr. passed away. He was the beloved son of Lorraine (nee Kelly) Hacke and the late Andrew William Hacke, Sr.; loving husband of Jackie (nee Paulshock) Hacke; dear father of Kelli Anne (nee Hacke) Szczybor and her husband Andy and Andrew William Hacke, III and his wife Kelly; brother of Herb Hacke, Mary Ellen Hacke, Jeanne Hacke and the late Susan Hayostek; grandfather of Jenna Dunn and her husband Brennan, Kayla Szczybor, Zachary William Szczybor, Cadyn Hacke, Andrew "Drew" William Hacke, IV, Brynn Hacke and the late Ryan Szczybor.
Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Road (at Forge Rd.) on Tuesday from 1-3 and 5-9 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at the St. Joseph Church Fullerton on Wednesday at 10 am with interment to follow in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Ryan Foundation, 3701 E. Joppa Road, Nottingham, MD 21236. Online condolences may be made at the funeral home website.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 9, 2019