ANGELA SHELL DAVIS, 70, of Baltimore, MD, went to sleep peacefully in JESUS on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born to the late Frank and Frankie Shell on June 16, 1949, in Petersburg, Virginia. She was raised as part of a military family traveling throughout Europe and the United States. Her family settled in Baltimore, MD, when she was a teenager. She was a graduate of Forrest Park High School. She also graduated from Baltimore City Community College and the University of Baltimore with degrees in Business Administration. She was a very active member of Berea Temple Seventh Day Adventist church serving in many capacities over the years. During her later years, she was a faithful member of the Emmanuel Brinklow Seventh Day Adventist Church. She was a retired vice president of marketing for Citibank and a retired auditor of the Baltimore City Register of Wills.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Wanda Woodruff (Charles), Judy Shell, and her brother, Frank, Jr. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 48 years, Hershaw Davis; her devoted son, Hershaw Davis, Jr.; her loving sisters, Janice Gilliam (Cecil), Karen Shell and Diane Shell; her precious mother in law, Geraldine Davis; her cherished brother- and sisters-in-law, Jerome Davis (Dorthy), Jacqueline Ford (Paul), and Michelle Uzoukwu (Steven); she also leaves behind many treasured nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



