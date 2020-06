Angela Modo Dories, 90, passed away on May 30, 2020; devoted mother of Michael Bonczewski and his wife Jane, Deborah Bakirhan and her husband Yilmaz, and Linda Hostetler and her husband Gregg; cherished grandmother of 4 grandchildren, 8 great Grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.The family will receive friends at Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Rd.) Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, June 4 from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8pm. With maximum of 50 guests, a Mass to celebrate Angela's life will be held at Our Lady of Grace Church, 18310 Middletown Road, Parkton, MD 21120 on Friday, June 5 at 10:30 am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Angela's memory to The Alzheimer's Association , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. A guest book is available at