Angela Modo Dories, 90, passed away on May 30, 2020; devoted mother of Michael Bonczewski and his wife Jane, Deborah Bakirhan and her husband Yilmaz, and Linda Hostetler and her husband Gregg; cherished grandmother of 4 grandchildren, 8 great Grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Rd.) Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, June 4 from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8pm. With maximum of 50 guests, a Mass to celebrate Angela's life will be held at Our Lady of Grace Church, 18310 Middletown Road, Parkton, MD 21120 on Friday, June 5 at 10:30 am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Angela's memory to The Alzheimer's Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. A guest book is available at
The family will receive friends at Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Rd.) Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, June 4 from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8pm. With maximum of 50 guests, a Mass to celebrate Angela's life will be held at Our Lady of Grace Church, 18310 Middletown Road, Parkton, MD 21120 on Friday, June 5 at 10:30 am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Angela's memory to The Alzheimer's Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. A guest book is available at
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 2, 2020.