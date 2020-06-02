Angela DORIES
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angela Modo Dories, 90, passed away on May 30, 2020; devoted mother of Michael Bonczewski and his wife Jane, Deborah Bakirhan and her husband Yilmaz, and Linda Hostetler and her husband Gregg; cherished grandmother of 4 grandchildren, 8 great Grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Rd.) Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, June 4 from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8pm. With maximum of 50 guests, a Mass to celebrate Angela's life will be held at Our Lady of Grace Church, 18310 Middletown Road, Parkton, MD 21120 on Friday, June 5 at 10:30 am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Angela's memory to The Alzheimer's Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. A guest book is available at

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
4102526000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved