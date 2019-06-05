Home

On June 2, 2019 Angela J. (nee Kelly) Jenkins, beloved wife of the late Russell L. Jenkins, Jr.; devoted mother of Russ and Joanne, Tom and Cheryl, Maureen and Ray, Patty and Don, Mike, Aileen and Pete, Matt and Linda; cherished grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; dear sister of Tom Kelly, and the late Anna Mae Kelly, Sister Kathleen Kelly, Aileen Gay, Sister Rita Kelly; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael the Archangel Church on Saturday at 10am. The family will receive friends at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc. 7401 Belair Road in Overlea on Friday from 2-5 & 7-9pm. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made to the . www.lassahnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 5, 2019
