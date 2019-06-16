Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradley Ashton
2134 Willow Spring Road
Dundalk, MD 21222
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rita's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Waskey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela K. Waskey


1914 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Angela K. Waskey Notice
Waskey , Angela K.

On June 8, 2019, Angela K. Waskey, age 104, beloved wife of the late Andrew Waskey, devoted mother of Terence Waskey and his wife, Wendy and the late Marion Waskey. She is also survived by many other loving family members and friends.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Dundalk, MD. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions in her memory to either Compass Regional Hospice of Centreville, MD, St. Rita's Catholic Church, the , or .

www.bradleyashton.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now