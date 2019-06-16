|
|
Waskey , Angela K.
On June 8, 2019, Angela K. Waskey, age 104, beloved wife of the late Andrew Waskey, devoted mother of Terence Waskey and his wife, Wendy and the late Marion Waskey. She is also survived by many other loving family members and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Dundalk, MD. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions in her memory to either Compass Regional Hospice of Centreville, MD, St. Rita's Catholic Church, the , or .
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 16, 2019