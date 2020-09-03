Angela Lodovici, 80 of Columbia, Md. passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020 at Luther Ridge of Chambersburg, PA.
She was the youngest child of James and Bertha Rinaldi.
She grew up with one sister and one brother in Dunmore, PA.
Angela found joy in being a homemaker and raising her three children.
She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, and volunteering with the PTA.
Angela was predeceased by her husband of 40 years Richard Lodovici who passed away May 1, 2007.
She is survived by her three children, Mark Lodovici, Brian Lodovici, and Lisa Lodovici. Angela is also survived by six grandchildren, Nick Lodovici, Gabby Lodovici, Rhiannon Lodovici, A.J. Lodovici, Joe Lodovici, and Sophie Lodovici. She has one great-grandchild Karson.
Angela is also survived by her brother James Rinaldi, Jr. and sister Dorothy Pieri along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Viewing is scheduled from 3-5pm and 7-9pm on September 12, 2020 at Witzke Funeral Homes Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Road. Columbia, MD 21045.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the American Alzheimer's Association
Family and friends are welcome to express their thoughts and memories at the online guestbook, www.witzkefuneralhomes.com
Due to Covid restrictions, there may be a wait to enter the building and Facemasks are required for entry.