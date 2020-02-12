Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Angela M. Gauss

Angela M. Gauss
On February 9, 2020, Angela Marie Gauss (nee Colandro); 83 of Parkville, Maryland; beloved wife of the late John "Bill" William Gauss; devoted mother of Susan Raulie and her husband Rick, Pam Weber and her husband John, Jackie Silvestri and her husband Jay; loving grandmother of Matthew Weber, John Raulie, Mark Weber and Emily Raulie; loving companion of "Rocky"; dear sister of Joseph Colandro, Gloria Mehiel and the late Philomena Lambert, Antoinette Compello, Grace Maxwell, Anthony, Philip and Dominick Colandro and Mary Jane Liberto; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Angela's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Thursday February 13, 2020 from 3-5 pm & 7-9 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday February 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Interment: Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 12, 2020
