Angela O'Neill

On September 23, 2020, Angela Eleanor (nee Moan) O'Neill, of Howard County, MD, beloved wife of the late H. Frank O'Neill, mother of Stephen D. O'Neill and his wife Shannon of Woodbine, MD, Brian J. O'Neill of Atlanta, GA, and Jennifer M. Neugebauer and her husband Tom of Ellicott City, MD. Ms. O'Neill is also survived by her grandchildren Katelyn, Christopher, Connor and Cole O'Neill and Connor Neugebauer, and her brothers Joseph "Joe", James "Jim", and Paul Latchford. A brother Edward "Ned" Latchford predeceased her.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043. All visitors MUST wear masks and observe social distancing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 4795 Ilchester Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043. All visitors to the church MUST wear masks and observe social distancing. Entombment, Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.
Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com
for online condolences and directions.