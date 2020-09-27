1/
Angela O'Neill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 23, 2020, Angela Eleanor (nee Moan) O'Neill, of Howard County, MD, beloved wife of the late H. Frank O'Neill, mother of Stephen D. O'Neill and his wife Shannon of Woodbine, MD, Brian J. O'Neill of Atlanta, GA, and Jennifer M. Neugebauer and her husband Tom of Ellicott City, MD. Ms. O'Neill is also survived by her grandchildren Katelyn, Christopher, Connor and Cole O'Neill and Connor Neugebauer, and her brothers Joseph "Joe", James "Jim", and Paul Latchford. A brother Edward "Ned" Latchford predeceased her.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043. All visitors MUST wear masks and observe social distancing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 4795 Ilchester Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043. All visitors to the church MUST wear masks and observe social distancing. Entombment, Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.

Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Slack Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
410-465-4400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved