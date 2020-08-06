Seaton on August 1. 2020, Dr. Angela T. Seaton, beloved wife of the late
William Seaton. Devoted Mother of Wade Seaton nee Tara Seaton. She is also survived by a granddaughter Taylor Seaton and grandson Jeremy Seaton, 5 sisters, 3 brothers and a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Friends may call at the Gary P. March Funeral Home 270 Fredhilton Pass, Baltimore Md. 21229 Friday 8-7-20 from 3 – 7 pm.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday 8-8-20 at 10am at The Episcopal Church of St. Michaels an All Angels 2013 St. Paul St. Baltimore Md. 21218. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 6, 2020.