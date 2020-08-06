1/1
Dr. Angela T. Seaton
Seaton on August 1. 2020, Dr. Angela T. Seaton, beloved wife of the late

William Seaton. Devoted Mother of Wade Seaton nee Tara Seaton. She is also survived by a granddaughter Taylor Seaton and grandson Jeremy Seaton, 5 sisters, 3 brothers and a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Friends may call at the Gary P. March Funeral Home 270 Fredhilton Pass, Baltimore Md. 21229 Friday 8-7-20 from 3 – 7 pm.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday 8-8-20 at 10am at The Episcopal Church of St. Michaels an All Angels 2013 St. Paul St. Baltimore Md. 21218. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Gary P March Funeral Home Pa
AUG
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
The Episcopal Church of St. Michaels an All Angels
Funeral services provided by
Gary P March Funeral Home Pa
270 Fredhilton Pass
Baltimore, MD 21229
(410) 945-1100
