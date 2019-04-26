On April 24, 2019, Angelina Ferretto (nee Lato). Beloved wife of the late Marco Antonio Ferretto; devoted mother of Marc Ferretto and his wife Mary Faith Gardiner Ferretto, and Gisele Ferretto; cherished Nonnie of Jessica Ferretto, Lisa Ferretto and Anthony Meek; dedicated daughter of the late Saverio and Pauline Leto; dear sister of the late Salvatore Leto, Michael Lato, Joseph Lato, and Mary Collini; also survived by other loving relatives and friends, many who were her coworkers during her 49 years of dedicated employment at Lever Brothers Factory in Baltimore. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 28 from 2-5 & 7-9 p.m. in the Funeral Home of Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A., 263 S. Conkling Street Baltimore, MD 21224. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday April 29 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima at 6400 E. Pratt Street with interment at Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent's Villa RTC, 2600 Pot Spring Rd, Timonium, MD 21093 or Our Lady of Fatima Church. See more at www.zanninofuneralhome.com Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary