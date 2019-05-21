Home

On May 18, 2019, Angelina Rowley (nee Bognanni), beloved wife of the late William F. Rowley; devoted mother of Cheryl A. DelGavio, Gary F. Rowley and his wife Maria, and Michael C. Rowley and his wife Debora; dear sister of Lucille Valle. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Thursday at 11 am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD, 21228.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 21 to May 22, 2019
