On October 25, 2020, Angelina Stamatacos, beloved wife of the late Nick G. Stamatacos; devoted mother of Dr. Catherine Stamatacos and her husband Raymond P. Gustafson, Helen Stamatacos and her husband Dr. Charles P. Magal, and Constantina Stamatacos and her fiancé John W. Nick, Jr.; loving grandmother of Angelina Ivana Magal, Nicholas Christos Andrew, Nicholas Ivan Magal, and Angelo Constantine Andrew; dear sister of the late Dr. Peter Panteleakis; also survived by her beloved extended family.



Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Sunday, November 1st, from 5 to 7 PM, where a Trisagion Service will be held at 5:30 PM. Due to gathering size limits, there may be a wait to enter the building. Face masks are required. Mrs. Stamatacos will lie-in-state at the Chapel of the Holy Resurrection at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery, 5917, Windsor Mill, Rd., Baltimore, MD 21207, on Monday, November 2nd, from 2 to 2:30 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be begin. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Interment Greek Orthodox Cemetery.



