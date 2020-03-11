|
Angeline Pope Malcolm, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at Gilchrist Hospice In Towson, MD on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 85.
Angeline was born on February 1, 1935 in Thomasville, GA to Shelby Jackson Pope, Sr. and Daisy Russell Pope. She was married to Henry Webb Malcolm, Jr. for 55 years who predeceased her in 2012. She is survived by three children and their spouses, Mark (Melodie), Elaine (Brian), and Adam (Linda); thirteen grandchildren/step-grandchildren and their spouses/partners, Andrea (Kristy), Kevin, Patrick (Kelly), Nick (Kristen), John (Casey), Colin (Kayla), Kevin (Teresa), Keith, Ashley, Sean, Eric, Evan and Amy; and four great-grandchildren/step-grandchildren, Harlan, Lachlan, Piper, and Brooks. In addition, she is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Jack (Raquel) Pope of Thomasville, GA; a niece, Eloisa; two nephews and their spouses, Andy (Marti) and Paul (Alicia); and four grand-nieces, Flannery, Katelyn, Kristen, and Giulia and a grandnephew, Andrew.
She graduated from Agnes Scott College in 1957 and went on to study early childhood education in the 1960s at Bank Street College in New York City, where she lived with her husband and children until moving to Columbia, Maryland in 1970. In 1986, she and her husband moved to the Woodlawn, MD area where they lived for 30 years, until she returned to Columbia, MD as a resident of Vantage House in 2016.
Angeline was an artist, gardener, and lover of books. She thoroughly enjoyed the discovery aspect of the creative process throughout her life. One of her favorite things to do with her children and grandchildren was to nurture creativity to "see where our imaginations will take us."
She took that same spirit into her garden and with her neighbors, friends, and all those whom she met. A gentle and nurturing soul, Angeline valued every tendril and shoot, delighting to see them emerge from the ground and thrive under her care. Likewise, she lifted each and every person's spirit through her gentle presence and kind words. She will be remembered wearing her hat whether walking in her neighborhood or tending to her garden, welcoming family and friends alike with her beautiful smile and "Greetings" on her lips.
A Celebration of Angeline's life will be held at a future date. Donations can be made to Gilchrist Hospice in Towson, MD and/or SeedSavers.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 11, 2020