|
|
Angella "Angie" Guthrie of Edgewood, MD. January 12, 1966 – November 27, 2019. Angie was called to heaven peacefully on the morning of November 27, 2019 after she fought a brave battle against cancer. Angie spent all of her final days surrounded by family and friends who brought much joy to the room.
Angie was born in 1966 in Baltimore, MD. In the late 60's, her family moved to Joppatowne in Harford County, MD where she grew up. She attended St. Stevens School in Bradshaw, MD, John Carrol High School in Bel Air, MD, and she earned her diploma from Joppatowne Senior High School in 1984.
After high school, she married and had three children that she loved dearly: Crystal (Guthrie) LaFrance, Brent Guthrie and a special needs son, Evan Guthrie. Angie devoted her life to raising her children on her own and took special care of Evan, whom she continued to protect and was still a full care provider until just before her passing.
Angie is the daughter of Sandra Guthrie of Omaha, NE, and Dion F. Guthrie & Dianna Guthrie, of Rumsey Island, MD; Sister of William Guthrie, Michelle (Guthrie) & Sonny Downey, Phillip Guthrie, Boyd Richards, and Charles Guthrie; Mother of Brent Guthrie & wife Katherine, Crystal (Guthrie) & Rob LaFrance, and Evan Guthrie; Aunt to Dion Patrick Guthrie; and Nana to Dorian and Beatrix Guthrie. Angie also leaves behind several aunts, uncles & cousins on both sides of her family.
Our hearts are broken that you left us too soon. Although you will be terribly missed… you will remain with us forever. Love you Angie!
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5-7 pm with a service to follow at 7 pm at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019