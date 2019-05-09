On May 7, 2019, Angelo Minutella passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Teresa Minutella (nee Matassa); devoted father of Melina Likakis and her husband Perry, and Massimo Minutella and his wife Stephanie; loving grandfather of Alexandra, Constantine, and Angelo Likakis, and Nicoletta and Megaela Minutella; dear brother of Graziella Noto and her late husband Giovanni, Pina Cipolla and her late husband Francesco, Concetta DiMarco and her husband Domenico, Luigi Minutella and his wife Francoise, and the late Rosa Calio, and Salvatore Minutella and his late wife Giusepina; cherished brother-in-law of Tanino Calio. Angelo is survived by his loving goddaughter Salvina DiStefano, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends.Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 9:30am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Fullerton, MD). Entombment services will follow at Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Angelo's name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com Published in Baltimore Sun on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary