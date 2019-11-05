|
Mary Angela "Angie" Czarnowsky Mackubin, originally of Baltimore and most recently of Spring Hill, FL, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the age of 86.
She was the beloved wife of the late Harry Czarnowsky and the late William "Bill" Mackubin. She is also preceded in death by her sister Dorothy "Dot" Trinite (Don). She is survived by son Rick Czarnowsky (Paula), daughter Lorrie Zimmerman, sons Michael and Alan Czarnowsky, sister Mary Frances "Dickie" Urbanski, brother-in-law Don Trinite, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and many friends and family.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Grace Community Church in the Esposita Hall at West Hernando Christian School, 2250 Osowaw Blvd. Hernando Beach, Florida 34607. Arrangements by Merritt Funeral Home
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019