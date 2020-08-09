1/
Anita Boer
On August 4, 2020 Anita Boer, beloved wife of the late Umberto Boer, loving mother of Angelo Boer and his wife Theresa and Julia Boer Cappello and her husband Stephen, dear sister of the late Primo China and his wife Elisa, Endy China and his wife Mireille, cherished grandmother of Stephen Cappello, Jr. and his wife Adrienne, Anita Boer Wesley and her husband Christopher and Christopher Boer.

Due to the current pandemic all services and interment will be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Those who desire may direct memorial contributions in Mrs. Boer's name to Catholic Charities at www.catholiccharities-md.org/anita-boer-tribute/ or checks can be mailed to Our Daily Bread Employment Center, c/o Catholic Charities, 320 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201 (check note: IHO Anita Boer). Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.slackfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
410-465-4400
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

August 7, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lisa DeFrancesco
