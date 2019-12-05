|
|
Anita Louise Bookhultz passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019 at her home in Laurel, MD after a long battle with illness. She is survived by her beloved husband of 40 years, Leonard Bookhultz, Jr. and was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Santina (Grelli) Bonolis and brothers, Angelo and David. Anita was retired from P.G. County school system as a Food Service Manager. Anita will be greatly missed by all. She always had a warm smile and uplifting spirit that could brighten even the darkest day. She loved cooking and taking care of others; she was a true blessing and is now one of God's angels watching over us.
Services will be held at Wesley Chapel Church, 7745 Waterloo Road Jessup Maryland 20794 on Saturday Dec 7th at 1:00pm. Memorial donations can be made to Wesley Chapel Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 5, 2019