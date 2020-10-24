Anita Bunce, (nee Watson), 90, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, October 9, at her daughter's home in Waynesboro, PA.



Anita was born in Baltimore, MD, on September 3, 1930, to William and Emma Watson. She grew up in Baltimore, attended Patterson Park High School and Towson State Teachers College. She met her future husband, Andrew Bunce, at Towson and they married in April, 1951. Anita raised five children, then became an outstanding elementary school teacher at several Baltimore County public schools. After her retirement, she and Andy traveled the world, played golf, joined ballroom and swing dance clubs, and attended countless Elderhostels. She also enjoyed cards, Scrabble, jigsaw puzzles, reading, spending time with friends of all ages, and decorating her home for Christmas. Anita was a devout Christian throughout her life, volunteering for her churches in several states and lending her beautiful soprano voice to their choirs.



Best of all, Anita loved her family. She was a kind, fun loving, generous mother who enjoyed visiting her children all over the country. Her grandchildren loved her gentle, sweet nature dearly.



She is survived by four of her children, Meliss Bunce (Tom Casciero); Bonnie Rayburn (Doug Rayburn); Wendy Bunce (Sara Cavendish); and Andy Bunce, Jr. (Soraya Diaz-Vidaillet), seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and four nieces and nephews. Her parents, brother Donald, husband Andrew, and daughter, Donna Ervin (Andre Ervin), preceded her in death.



