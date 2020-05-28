Anita Bernice Davis passed away on 5/26/2020. She was wife of Theodore Davis. They have been together for 60 years. She is survived by her children Jody(Davis)Cohen, Courtney (Davis) Early and Darrin Davis DDS. Daughter in law Michelle (Meyerowitz) Davis. Son In law Barry Cohen and John Early. Grandchildren Blake Davis, Reece Early, Gabby Davis, Jordyn Early, Carly Davis, and Tatum Early. Anita is the daughter of Sylvia and Milton Fepelstein.



Anita was an amazing artist, teacher and master writer. If there is a book out there chances are our mother has read it. She graduated with a BS in early childhood education and was a teacher in the Baltimore County School System. She met her best friend Roz Stavisky in 1960 when both moved to Green Meadow Parkway. The best friends and neighbors opened up Replay Consignment Shop on 6055 Falls Road where they ran the business from 1973-1990. The two remained best friends and weekly card players along with their husbands Theo Davis and Bob Stavisky. The store than moved to Hamden at 36th street, where Anita took over full time duties of running the store. Anita became part time owner of B&B check cashing in Mondawmin mall in the mid 90s. The store put up impressive numbers and had a great run for a while. She is an avid collector of hatpins and loved flipping things on ebay for a profit. Loved the thrill of the hunt where she would find a book for $1.00 at a yard sale and see it sell on ebay for $200.00



She lived for her kids and grandchildren. Loved attending all the sporting events and dances. Often ranked number 1 as the top dog sitter for Griffey, Charlie an Freddie. We will truly miss her but so many great memories will live on. She was a kind soul that we all loved deeply.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to, The Breast Cancer Research Fund, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, New York 10036.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store