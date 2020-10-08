Anita H. Fisher, 95, one the world's gentle souls and sweet spirits, was called home by the Lord on Friday, September 25, 2020, after a brief illness.



Anita was born October 3, 1924, in Baltimore Maryland. She graduated from Seton High School. She received her Bachelor of Science from Maryland General School of Nursing and became a Registered Nurse. Her nursing career extended over 30 years, first working for a private physician, and then working for Maryland General Hospital where she retired in July 1989. Anita enjoyed traveling and playing bridge and was wonderful cook. She also enjoyed entertaining guests with her husband.



Anita was preceded in death by her husband, J. Prestley Fisher Jr., her parents Carroll E Heckrotte Sr. and Agnes Scarff Heckrotte, sister Shirley A. Beattie, brother Carroll E. Heckrotte Jr., sister Carolyn F. Jones.



Survivors: Sister Audrey A. Guinn, of Texas and many nieces and nephews. Stepdaughter, Kathleen Notari of Maryland, and numerous friends. We sure will miss you Aunt Neets.



Memorial Service: Due to Covid-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date



