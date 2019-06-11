|
|
On June 9, 2019 Anita Marie (nee Troy) Coogan passed away. Born in Baltimore, Maryland and a graduate of the Mercy High School class of 64. She was a bus attendant for special needs children with Harford County Public Schools for over 2 decades. She was the beloved wife of John Francis Coogan; cherished mother of Kelly Renee Coogan-Gehr.Relatives and friends where invited to call at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 West MacPhail Road, Bel Air, MD 21014 on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at the St. Margaret Church, Bel Air on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 @ 12:30 pm with interment to follow at the Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21014.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 11 to June 12, 2019