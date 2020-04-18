|
Anita Miller (nee Cohen), of Pikesville, MD, passed away on April 16, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Theodore Miller; brother, Dr. William Cohen; and parents, Minnie and Samuel Cohen. She is survived by her children, Brian Miller, and Mindy Choran, of New York; brother, Dr. David (Dr. Janet) Cohen; a grandson, Brandon Choran, of New York; niece and nephew, Melissa (Brad) Shear, and Jonathan Cohen.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020