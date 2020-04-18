Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita Miller Notice
Anita Miller (nee Cohen), of Pikesville, MD, passed away on April 16, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Theodore Miller; brother, Dr. William Cohen; and parents, Minnie and Samuel Cohen. She is survived by her children, Brian Miller, and Mindy Choran, of New York; brother, Dr. David (Dr. Janet) Cohen; a grandson, Brandon Choran, of New York; niece and nephew, Melissa (Brad) Shear, and Jonathan Cohen.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -