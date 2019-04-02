Home

Anita Mulkern

Anita Mulkern Notice
On March 31st, 2019 Anita Ann "Deitzy" Mulkern; Beloved wife of the late James Aloysius Mulkern III; Loving mother of James Aloysius Mulkern IV and his wife Linda and the late Shelly Mulkern; Cherished grandmother of James Aloysius Mulkern V and his fiance Hailey and Bailey Mulkern and her boyfriend Nick; Devoted great grandmother of Laila Mulkern; Dear sister of Margaret Alexander, Dolores Anderson, Thomas Scible and his wife Bonnie, the late Mary Smith, Patricia Kuhn and George Scible. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.A private cremation was held. Friends may call at the family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Friday from 6 pm to 8 pm. A Memorial Service will be held at 8 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Anita's name to American Breast Cancer Foundation 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway Suite 480 Columbia, MD 21044.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
