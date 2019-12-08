Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Krug Chapel, Carroll Lutheran Village
Westminster, MD
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Krug Chapel, Carroll Lutheran Village
Westminster, MD
1924 - 2019
Anita R. Oswald
On November 26, 2019, Anita R. "Neets" Oswald, 95, of Westminster passed away. She was the loving wife of the late William Bruce Oswald, Sr.; mother of Bruce Oswald (Trish) and the late Corinne Oswald; grandmother of Thomas, Jessye and James; sister of Lois Cooney and the late Malcolm Richardson and the late Nancy Donofrio.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Krug Chapel, Carroll Lutheran Village, Westminster, with visitation from 10 am until the time of service. Private interment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Lutheran Village Resident Assistance Fund, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158 or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157. Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 8, 2019
