Church of the Holy Apostles
4922 Leeds Ave
Arbutus, MD 21227
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Apostles
4922 Leeds Ave
Arbutus, MD
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Apostles
4922 Leeds Ave
Arbutus, MD
Ann (Betty) Amoss Notice
Ann (Betty) Amoss passed away peacefully on July 14,2019, after a brief illness. Predeceased by her husband Bill and son Michael. She is survived by daughter Barbara Baumeister and Linda Simkins, 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Family will receive visitors July 27th at 9am, service at 10am, with reception to follow in the church hall at Holy Apostles 4922 Leeds Ave, Arbutus. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to Holy Apostle/St Stephens 901 Courtney Rd Arbutus 21227.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 24, 2019
