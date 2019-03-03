Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann CANDLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann B. CANDLER

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ann B. CANDLER Notice
On February 27, 2019, ANN BUESCHEL CANDLER, beloved wife of the late John B. Candler, devoted mother of Elizabeth Gillis Candler and her husband Vladimir Dubinsky, and grandmother of John Addison Dubinsky of Chevy Chase, MD. The family will be holding a private funeral and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NTM Info & Research, 1550 Madruga Ave, Suite 230, Coral Gables, FL 33146 or the Wicomico Environmental Trust, 1320 Belmont Ave #403e, Salisbury, MD 21804
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.