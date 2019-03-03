|
On February 27, 2019, ANN BUESCHEL CANDLER, beloved wife of the late John B. Candler, devoted mother of Elizabeth Gillis Candler and her husband Vladimir Dubinsky, and grandmother of John Addison Dubinsky of Chevy Chase, MD. The family will be holding a private funeral and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NTM Info & Research, 1550 Madruga Ave, Suite 230, Coral Gables, FL 33146 or the Wicomico Environmental Trust, 1320 Belmont Ave #403e, Salisbury, MD 21804
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019