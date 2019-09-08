|
|
On September 6, 2019; Ann Bradley Dongarra; beloved wife of the late Peter Dongarra; devoted mother of Bruce and Suzy Dongarra, Diane Dongarra, Barbara and John Willcox, Denise and Jack Hudson, Stephanie Dongarra and Jennifer and Kevin Boehm; dear sister of Lory Steele; loving grandmother of Michael, Nicholas, Wes, Allyson, Xander and Abbey; great grandmother of Benjamin, Evan and Grace; special aunt of Patricia Tuck.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Monday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady Of Grace Church, Parkton on Tuesday at 10 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice or CMT Research Foundation, 4062 Peachtree Road Suite A209, Atlanta, Ga. 30319
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 8, 2019