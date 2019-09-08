Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Of Grace Church
Parkton, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Dongarra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Bradley Dongarra

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Bradley Dongarra Notice
On September 6, 2019; Ann Bradley Dongarra; beloved wife of the late Peter Dongarra; devoted mother of Bruce and Suzy Dongarra, Diane Dongarra, Barbara and John Willcox, Denise and Jack Hudson, Stephanie Dongarra and Jennifer and Kevin Boehm; dear sister of Lory Steele; loving grandmother of Michael, Nicholas, Wes, Allyson, Xander and Abbey; great grandmother of Benjamin, Evan and Grace; special aunt of Patricia Tuck.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Monday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady Of Grace Church, Parkton on Tuesday at 10 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice or CMT Research Foundation, 4062 Peachtree Road Suite A209, Atlanta, Ga. 30319
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now