Ann Bunce Behner

Ann Bunce Behner Notice
On February 17, 2019, Ann M., (nee Bunce), beloved wife of the late Lawrence A. Behner, devoted mother of Lawrence Brook Behner, loving grandmother of William Lawrence Behner and Rebecca Lee Behner.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23rd, 10:30AM at Springwell Senior Living, 2211 West Rogers Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21209. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to The , 1850 York Road Suite D, Timonium, Maryland 21093. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 20, 2019
