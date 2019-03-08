Ann C. Huber (An?i), age 77, of Fallston, MD passed away on March 2, 2019 in her home, surrounded by family. She was born in a Czech East Baltimore neighborhood to the late John and Rose (Kortus) Cervin. Ann was a nurse for over 55 years. A career that started with working as a clinical nurse at Union Memorial Hospital; public health nurse with Baltimore City Health Dept. and community health nurse with Harford County Health Department. Culminating as a nurse manager/coordinator of an HIV/AIDS clinic with Harford County Health Services. Mrs. Huber graduated with a diploma from Union Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, as a registered nurse, in 1963. A lifelong learner, she returned to school and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Maryland in 1994. She enjoyed life to the fullest, travelling with family across the U.S., as well as overseas. She was a member of Sokol Baltimore for 67 years, where she coached and competed in gymnastics. When she could no longer participate actively in gymnastics, she stayed involved through volunteering in multiple capacities. She was the first woman president of Sokol Baltimore and also held the office of vice president. Mrs. Huber's faith sustained her and her family. She was a member of Fallston Presbyterian Church for over 40 years. Her relationships with God, family and friends were very important to her. Mrs. Huber is survived by her husband of 54 years, Frank H. Huber. In addition she is survived by two daughters, Holly A. Huber and her husband, Steve Sheldon; Jody F. Sears and her husband, Joel; grandson, Josef Sheldon; granddaughter, Sydney Sheldon; brother, John Cervin, Jr.; sister, Rosemarie Kraj?a; niece, Victoria Groth; and nephew, Joseph Kraj?a.A celebration of Mrs. Huber's life will be held at a later date.Contributions may be made to Sokol Baltimore Inc., P.O. Box 448, Perry Hall, MD 21128.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 8 to Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary