Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
View Map

Ann Carol Irwin

Ann Carol Irwin Notice
On February 21, 2020, Ann Carol Irwin, beloved wife of the late William Irwin; loving mother of David Irwin and Douglas Irwin; grandmother of Shaw Irwin, Jack Irwin, and Connor Irwin; sister of Patricia Leitner, Elizabeth Rhoades, Michelle Crudden, and Joyce Rhoades.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 26, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm, and on Thursday, February 27 from 9:30-10 am at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral liturgy will begin at 10 am. Interment to follow in Druid Ridge Cemetery, Pikesville, MD.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 24, 2020
