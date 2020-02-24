|
On February 21, 2020, Ann Carol Irwin, beloved wife of the late William Irwin; loving mother of David Irwin and Douglas Irwin; grandmother of Shaw Irwin, Jack Irwin, and Connor Irwin; sister of Patricia Leitner, Elizabeth Rhoades, Michelle Crudden, and Joyce Rhoades.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 26, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm, and on Thursday, February 27 from 9:30-10 am at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral liturgy will begin at 10 am. Interment to follow in Druid Ridge Cemetery, Pikesville, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 24, 2020