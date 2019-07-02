Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Fullerton, MD
Ann Caton Sabatino Notice
On June 30, 2019 Ann (Nancy) Caton Sabatino passed away. She was the beloved daughter of the late William L. Caton, Sr. and Alice C. Caton (nee DeShields); dear sister of Celeste H. Walsh and her husband Francis X. Walsh, Jr., and the late Alice Molz, Eileen Stuart, William L. Caton, Jr., Charles Carroll Caton, Richard P. Caton, and J. Neil Caton; she was also survived by her loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Friday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Fullerton). Interment will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 2, 2019
