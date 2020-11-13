1/
On November 10, 2020, Ann D. Patrinicola, age 101, beloved wife of the late Samuel Carmello Patrinicola; devoted mother of Denise Rose Borowski and her husband, Adam; cherished grandmother of David Phillip Newman and his wife, Kristen; loving great-grandmother of Anna, Samantha and Reese. She is also survived by her dear cousins, as well as many other loving family members and friends. Services and Interment are private. Arrangements by Bradley-Ashton-Kehl Funeral Home, P.A. www.bradleyashton.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2020.
