Ann Dagenais Notice
On May 24, 2019, Ann N. Dagenais ( nee Neal) of Columbia, MD Beloved wife of the late Henry F.Dagenais; Devoted Mother of Jennifer Dagenais- Starks and her husband Robert. Loving Sister of Howard Evans Neal. Family and friends are invited to call at the Witzke Funeral Homes Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Road. Columbia, MD 21045 on Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. where Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Maryland SPCA or the USO. Interment will take place in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 27 to May 28, 2019
