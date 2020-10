Ann Duncan Story, 90, passed away peacefully on 9/21/2020. She taught elementary school for 39 years. Predeceased by husband, Vincent, & survived by James & Carol (Euclid, OH) and Jane Story & Sheri Edwards (Pikesville). A private service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ntnl Fed of the Blind or Best Friends Animal Society.



