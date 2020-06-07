On June 3, 2020 Ann DuShane Cromwell beloved wife of the late Richard Lawrence Cromwell Sr.; dear mother of Sunny Hendley (Rick), Dick Cromwell Jr. (Cary), Ruth Dyjak (Chuck) and the late Cindy Cromwell; dear grandmother of Christopher, Andrew, Kyle, Luke and Charlie; dear great-grandmother of Michaela, Elaina, Matthew, Julian, Gus and Braxton.
Interment private. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Gilchrist Hospice 11311 McCormick Rd. Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.