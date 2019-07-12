|
On July 6, 2019, Ann Fillman Pekruhn, beloved wife of the late John P. Pekruhn, devoted mother of Sarah Fry (Robert) and Abigail Kozak (Richard), dear sister of Kate Bodenhemier, step-sister of Laura Strine, loving grandmother of Elizabeth and Marshall Fry, Emma and Katherine Kozak.
A private interment will be held in the fall at Graysville Cemetery in Spruce Creek, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 in Ann's memory.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 12, 2019