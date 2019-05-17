|
Ann G. Mahon passed away on May 15, 2019 in her 87th year; beloved wife of 66 years to the late Robert Joseph Mahon, M.D.; loving mother of Robert J., Jr., Kevin P., William F. and his wife Brigette and Michael J. Mahon and his wife Jane; dear sister of the late John R. Gibson, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Robert III, Colin, Madeline, Kevin, Dylan, Hannah, Luke, Abbey and David. The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Sunday from 3-6pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Monday, May 20 at 11am. Interment the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mrs. Mahon's name to Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 17 to May 19, 2019