On May 11, 2019, Ann Gamse, devoted wife of the late LeRoy Gamse and R. Lee Bacharach; beloved mother of George Bacharach (Ellen Rosenstock) and the late Robert L. Bacharach IV; dear sister of Morton (Ann) Fisher; adoring grandmother of Dr. Rae Bacharach (Dr. Joseph Nguyen), Carrie (Shawn) Marsh, Lea Bacharach, and Laura Bacharach; cherished great-grandmother of Lyla Marsh.Graveside service and interment will be held at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane on Monday, May 13, at 10 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. In mourning at 3220 Elliott Street, Baltimore, MD 21224, Monday only. A memorial gathering will take place in the future at Roland Park Place.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 12, 2019
