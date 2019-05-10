|
On May 9, 2019, Ann Geare (nee Noonberg); devoted wife of the late Benjamin Geare; loving mother of Rachel (Michael) Segal and Jason Geare; dear sister of Lewis (Dee) Noonberg; loving daughter of the late Roselee and Charles Noonberg.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, May 10, at 12 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Special Olympics Baltimore County, c/o Special Olympics of Maryland, 3701 Commerce Drive, Suite 103, Baltimore, MD 21227 or GILD, PO Box 322, Brooklandville, MD 21022-9998. In mourning at 3615 Anton Farms Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2019