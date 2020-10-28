Ann Gregory

Ann Hopkins Gregory of Havre de Grace, MD passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Citizens Care Center in Havre de Grace, MD with her children by her side. She was 82 years old. Ann was the beloved wife of the late George Generous Gregory Sr. After his death, she was blessed to find love again with her second husband the late Arthur Gorman Hopkins.
Born in Darlington, MD to the late Johns Wilson Hopkins Jr. and Margaret Robinson Hopkins, she was the devoted mother of Pamela Gregory Cohen (Stuart) and George "Greg" Generous Gregory Jr (Christine), and the adoring grandmother of Eleanor and Josephine Cohen, and Hannah and Margaret Gregory. She is also survived by her beloved stepchildren David Hopkins (Michele), Alice Puckett (Mark), and Daniel Hopkins (Katherine) and step-grandchildren Aaron Hopkins, Andy and Lindsey Puckett, and William and Mitchell Hopkins. Ann was predeceased by her brother Johns Wilson Hopkins, III.
Mrs. Gregory was a graduate of Westtown School and the University of Delaware. As a teacher at Havre de Grace and Meadowvale Elementary Schools, she touched the lives of many students through the years. Her interests included gardening, reading, knitting, traveling, researching genealogy, and walking with her neighborhood group. She volunteered as a Girl Scout leader, Sunday School teacher and delivery person for Meals on Wheels. She was a birthright member of Deer Creek Friends Meeting in Darlington, MD. Her lively spirit and positive attitude will be missed by many.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Graveside services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make a contribution in her memory to the Deer Creek Friends Meeting, P.O. Box 415, Darlington, MD 21034.
Messages of condolences or memories to share may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com