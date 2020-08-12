On August 2, 2020 Ann Hardigg Mathews beloved wife of the late LeRoy Brent Mathews; dear mother of Peyton M. Garliss (Todd), Christopher B. Mathews (Linda) and Claire M. McGinnis (Colin); dear grandmother of Todd, Scott, Meg, Josef, Sarah, Laura, Joshua, Benjamin, Killian, and Patrick; devoted sister of the late Eldridge "Doc" V. Regester. She is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren.
Service and interment private. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to The Peabody Children's Chorus 1 East Mt. Vernon Pl. Baltimore MD 21202 or the Maryland Presbyterian Church 1105 Providence Rd. Towson, MD 21286. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com