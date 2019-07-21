|
On July 3, 2019, Ann K. Farrell of Annapolis, devoted mother of Phyllis Ann Farrell and William Mark Farrell (Jane). Preceded in death by her husband William C. Farrell and her siblings. Family and friends are invited to meet at Calvary UMC for a time of visitation at 10:30am with a memorial service at 11am on Saturday, July 27. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary UMC at 301 Rowe Blvd. Annapolis, MD 21401 or to SPCA of Anne Arundel County or to the . For further information please visit;
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019