Ann Kelly
Ann Kelly, age 98, of Glen Arm, MD, formerly of Aberdeen, MD passed away on June 11, 2020. Ann was the beloved spouse of the late Honorable Charles Joseph Kelly, Sr.; loving mother of Joe Kelly and the late Bruce Kelly; two daughter-in-laws, Sabina Kelly and Sharon Kelly; loved grandmother of Charles (Kate), John, Caroline, Rachael (Andy), and Andrew; and great-granddaughter, Jennifer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: Grove Presbyterian Church, 50 E Bel Air Ave, Aberdeen, MD 21001 or Mary Washington Office of Alumni Relations, 1119 Hanover Street, Fredericksburg, Virginia 22401. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
