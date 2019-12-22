|
|
On December 19, 2019, Ann Laura Markulis (nee Bradley), beloved wife of 65 years to Thomas G. Markulis, died at age 86. Born in Shamokin, Pennsylvania, she was the cherished daughter of the late Leo and Laura Bradley and dear sister of the late Mary Kohli and the late Dorothy Bahr. Also, sister-in-law to Basil and Dorothea Markulis, Mary Dardamanis, Olga Matsos, and the late Beatrice Jaskiewicz, Genevieve Prevas and Amalia Tomczewski. Survived by 27 nieces and nephews and many friends.
Viewing for family and friends will be held at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Thursday, December 26th from 4-8 pm. A Trisagion Memorial Service will be held at Singleton Funeral Home at 7 pm. A Funeral Service will be held at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery Chapel of the Holy Resurrection, 5917 Windsor Mill Road in Baltimore County, on Friday, December 27th at 2 pm. Interment in the adjacent cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Morningside House of Friendship, 7548 Old Telegraph Rd., Hanover, MD 21076 or the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, 24 W. Preston St., Baltimore, MD 21201. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 22, 2019