|
|
On September 3, 2019 Ann Loretta Kelleher (nee Momjian) beloved wife of William Irving Kelleher; dear mother of Thomas Bruce Kelleher (Kathleen Ann); dear grandmother of Michelle Holland (Michael); dear great-grandmother of Cameron and Logan Holland; Beloved daughter of the late Loretta (nee Cadden) and Sahag John Momjian.
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Sunday from 4- 7 PM. A funeral mass will be offered on Monday at 10:00 AM at the Church of the Immaculate Conception 200 Ware Ave. Towson, MD 21204. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 6, 2019