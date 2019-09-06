Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Immaculate Conception
200 Ware Ave.
Towson, MD
ANN LORETTA KELLEHER

ANN LORETTA KELLEHER Notice
On September 3, 2019 Ann Loretta Kelleher (nee Momjian) beloved wife of William Irving Kelleher; dear mother of Thomas Bruce Kelleher (Kathleen Ann); dear grandmother of Michelle Holland (Michael); dear great-grandmother of Cameron and Logan Holland; Beloved daughter of the late Loretta (nee Cadden) and Sahag John Momjian.

Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Sunday from 4- 7 PM. A funeral mass will be offered on Monday at 10:00 AM at the Church of the Immaculate Conception 200 Ware Ave. Towson, MD 21204. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 6, 2019
