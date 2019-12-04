|
Ann M. Livezey, age 93, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on December 1, 2019 at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson, Maryland. Born in White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia, she was the daughter of Thomas Kelly and Renie V. (Hankins) Whitaker and wife of the late James Webster Livezey Sr. She was a member of the Otter Point Boat Club for many years. She loved her flower and vegetable gardens, canning her own vegetables, and her Yorkie companion Esme Bella. Most of all she loved her kids and grandkids, spending time with her family was very important to her.
Ann is survived by daughter, Peggy Ann Spicer and her husband, Jim; son, Larry Livezey; and daughter in law, Josephine Livezey.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son, James Webster Livezey, Jr; brother, Joe Whitaker; and sisters, Mary Paulin, Ruth Crouse, and Arietta Glassman.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 10-11 am with a service to follow at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1643 Churchville Road, Bel Air, Maryland 21015.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019