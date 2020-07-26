1/
Ann M. Schmeisser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann M. Schmeisser died peacefully on July 13 at age 86. Born Ann Kendrick Melvin in Gastonia, NC she graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Nursing and married Dr. Gerhard Schmeisser who preceded her in death. After a career in nursing at Hopkins, Ann mastered floral art within the Sogetsu School. She and her husband of 55 years lived on Gibson Island over 40 years before moving to Roland Park Place. As a community volunteer Ann displayed her wisdom, steady guidance and generosity of time. She was a patient listener and was devoted to the unconditional caring of others. She is remembered by her brother Drew Melvin, a niece and nephew. Ann was a proud maternal presence for a lovingly collected family including Susan Deringer Eckerman, Warden Rinehart, Richard Guenther, Robert F. Scholz, and Anne Scott Potter. At Ann's request there will be no service of remembrance. Memorial gifts may be donated to Johns Hopkins School of Nursing at nursing.jhu.edu or 525 N. Wolfe Street, Baltimore MD 21205.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved