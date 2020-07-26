Ann M. Schmeisser died peacefully on July 13 at age 86. Born Ann Kendrick Melvin in Gastonia, NC she graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Nursing and married Dr. Gerhard Schmeisser who preceded her in death. After a career in nursing at Hopkins, Ann mastered floral art within the Sogetsu School. She and her husband of 55 years lived on Gibson Island over 40 years before moving to Roland Park Place. As a community volunteer Ann displayed her wisdom, steady guidance and generosity of time. She was a patient listener and was devoted to the unconditional caring of others. She is remembered by her brother Drew Melvin, a niece and nephew. Ann was a proud maternal presence for a lovingly collected family including Susan Deringer Eckerman, Warden Rinehart, Richard Guenther, Robert F. Scholz, and Anne Scott Potter. At Ann's request there will be no service of remembrance. Memorial gifts may be donated to Johns Hopkins School of Nursing at nursing.jhu.edu
or 525 N. Wolfe Street, Baltimore MD 21205.